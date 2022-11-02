UrduPoint.com

Russian Foreign Ministry Will Summon UK Ambassador Over Ukraine's Attack On Sevastopol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it will summon UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert in the near future in connection with London's involvement in Ukraine's attack on Sevastopol.

The attack was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, adding that Russia informed the international community of this during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"In this regard, the UK ambassador will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the near future," the diplomat added.

