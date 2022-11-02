(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it will summon UK Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert in the near future in connection with London's involvement in Ukraine's attack on Sevastopol.

The attack was carried out under the guidance of UK specialists, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters, adding that Russia informed the international community of this during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"In this regard, the UK ambassador will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the near future," the diplomat added.