Russian Foreign Ministry's Official Got US Visa In Exchange For Nuland's Visit - Moscow

Russian Foreign Ministry's Official Got US Visa in Exchange for Nuland's Visit - Moscow

He acting deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov, received a US visa in exchange for US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's entry to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The acting deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov, received a US visa in exchange for US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's entry to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Konstantin Vorontsov, the acting deputy head of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, the head of Russia's delegation in the Disarmament Commission and our key representative at the UNGA First Committee, which is currently convening," Ryabkov said, asked who got a US visa in exchange for the possibility for Nuland to come to Moscow for negotiations despite being on sanctions lists.

"We are satisfied that the exchange took place," Ryabkov added.

