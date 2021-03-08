UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry's Presence On US Social Media Guided By Domestic Laws - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's online presence on the US social media giants, Facebook and Twitter, is principally guided by the country's legislation, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We abide by the Russian law, like any state body. Accordingly, we proceed from those legislative norms that exist in our country. And this is the basis of our activities, the basis of our work in all areas, including information," Zakharova said when asked about the ministry quitting from Facebook and Twitter following social media giants' blocking of content.

Networking platforms have repeatedly blocked political content in recent months. In particular, from mid-January to late February, Goggle banned political advertising on its platforms following the January 6 unrest at the US Capitol. Facebook, in turn, introduced a temporary ban on political, social issues and election-related advertisements after the 2020 US presidential election on November 5, saying it seeks to "avoid confusion or abuse following Election Day."

