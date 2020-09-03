Russian, Foreign Officials to Speak at Stolypin Forum in Moscow on Thursday

Policymakers from Russia and other countries will gather in Moscow on Thursday for the first day of the Stolypin Forum, which this year will focus on the macroeconomic policy in the post-pandemic reality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Policymakers from Russia and other countries will gather in Moscow on Thursday for the first day of the Stolypin Forum, which this year will focus on the macroeconomic policy in the post-pandemic reality.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, World Bank Vice President Ceyla Pazarbasioglu and Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, among many others, will speak at the panel discussions, which will be held at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

Many foreign diplomats, such as Swedish Ambassador to Russia Malena Mard and Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano, will also attend the event, which is organized by Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov.

The second day of the forum, which this year is titled "The Immune System of the World Economy," will gather the representatives of business from Russia, France, Italy and others, to discuss the digital transformation of industries within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.