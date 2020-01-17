Russian Foreign Policy to Remain Unchanged After Cabinet Reshuffle - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia's foreign policy will remain unchanged following the cabinet reshuffle, since it is determined by the president anyway, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think no one should have any doubt in the continuity of the current policy, the policy that has been pursued and that will be pursued in the future. In the Russian Federation, the foreign policy is determined by the president, and there is nothing to add," Ryabkov said.

He went on to say that Russia's foreign policy had a big weight in the international community, since Russia's offers, actions and initiatives were "followed attentively."

"The Russian foreign policy contributes to further strengthening of the country's position in the world, it serves the interests of our progressive development, it ensures the citizens' interests and well-being, and this will continue, I have no doubt in it," Ryabkov said.