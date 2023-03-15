More than 500 scientists from Russia, China, India, Brazil, the United States, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia will take part in a scientific and practical conference on climate change and permafrost melting in Russia's Yakutsk from March 22 to 24, Andrey Fedotov, Permanent Representative of the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic to the Russian President, said on Wednesday

"I should mention that a total of 500 people are supposed to take part in full-time and part-time formats, with a half of them expressing a desire to participate in person ... Scientists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, China, India, Brazil, the US and Japan (will also participate). As you can see, ties continue in the scientific world, because scientists know that politics is a changeable thing, and the climate is our objective reality," Fedotov said.

Fedotov added that many Russian companies who had an experience of operation in the Arctic were also expected to participate in the conference.

The conference will be attended by state officials, economists, engineers, and constructors to discuss the issues of sustainability of natural and technical systems of the cryolithozone � the uppermost layer of the earth's crust, characterized throughout the entire year or for at least a short time, but not less than 24 hours, by a freezing temperature in soils and rocks and the presence of underground ice � in the conditions of climate change.