Russian Foreign Trade Surplus Fell 42% Year-on-Year to $9.3Bln in March - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian foreign trade surplus fell 42 percent year-on-year to $9.313 billion in March, according to the central bank's estimates.

Russia's exports in March decreased by 20 percent year-on-year to $29.612 billion, imports fell by 3 percent to $20.299 billion.

In the first quarter of this year, the trade surplus decreased by 31 percent year-on-year to $32.051 billion.

At the same time, Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-April decreased by 42 percent year-on-year to $35.6 billion, the central bank said.

Net capital outflow from Russia in January-April decreased by 13.4 percent year-on-year to $23.9 billion dollars, according to preliminary data from the central bank.