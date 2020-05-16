UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foreign Trade Surplus Fell 42% Year-on-Year To $9.3Bln In March - Central Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 01:14 AM

Russian Foreign Trade Surplus Fell 42% Year-on-Year to $9.3Bln in March - Central Bank

Russian foreign trade surplus fell 42 percent year-on-year to $9.313 billion in March, according to the central bank's estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Russian foreign trade surplus fell 42 percent year-on-year to $9.313 billion in March, according to the central bank's estimates.

Russia's exports in March decreased by 20 percent year-on-year to $29.612 billion, imports fell by 3 percent to $20.299 billion.

In the first quarter of this year, the trade surplus decreased by 31 percent year-on-year to $32.051 billion.

At the same time, Russia's foreign trade surplus in January-April decreased by 42 percent year-on-year to $35.6 billion, the central bank said.

Net capital outflow from Russia in January-April decreased by 13.4 percent year-on-year to $23.9 billion dollars, according to preliminary data from the central bank.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Bank Same March From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

9 minutes ago

Brazil's Health Minister Resigns Over Gov't's Resp ..

9 minutes ago

COVID-19 Case Numbers Worrying in Yemen, WHO Worki ..

9 minutes ago

Pandemic-Induced Food Insecurity Poses Greater Thr ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.