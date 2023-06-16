Russian Foreign Trade Surplus Reached $22.6 Billion In January-April - Putin
Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia's foreign trade surplus has reached $22.6 billion in January-April, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"In general, in January-April, our foreign trade is in positive territory by $22.
6 billion," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.