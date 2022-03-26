Russian Former President Medvedev Says Russia Cannot Be Excluded From G20

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has told Sputnik and RT that Russia cannot be excluded from the G20 because this format was created by the consensus.

"We created G20 in 2008. They say: 'Let's exclude Russia from G20!' But I remember how it was born before my eyes, these decisions were made together. First (former US President George W.) Bush took part in it, then (former US President Barack) Obama. Everyone was happy to have representatives of such different countries sitting around the same table: Russia, the United States, China, and India.

And this was a format created by the consensus, by the unanimity. And now they tell us: 'Let's exclude.' No, guys, you cannot do that," Medvedev said.

The deputy chairman added that G7 is no longer of any importance after Russia has suspended its participation. However, Medvedev said, G20 is different as it helped Russia to overcome the economic crisis of 2008.