Russian Foundation Announces Start of Creation of 1st Reusable Carrier Krylo-SV Prototype

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry told Sputnik on Friday that it had decided to start developing the prototype of Russia's first reusable carrier rocket Krylo-SV.

"The project 'Creation of a set of experimental flight demonstrators of reusable recoverable winged rocket stages' has been approved," the foundation said.

"The subsonic demonstrators, which will be produced as part of the Krylo-SV project over the next four years, will be used for testing automatic landing and subsonic flight modes.

The hypersonic demonstrators, respectively, will be used for testing hypersonic modes. As a result of the tests, we should produce a fully functional demonstrator with a rocket engine, which will have to pass all the tests," the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry added.

It has been previously said that the flight tests of the demonstrator are planned for 2023.