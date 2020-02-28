UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Foundation Announces Start Of Creation Of 1st Reusable Carrier Krylo-SV Prototype

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:56 PM

Russian Foundation Announces Start of Creation of 1st Reusable Carrier Krylo-SV Prototype

The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry told Sputnik on Friday that it had decided to start developing the prototype of Russia's first reusable carrier rocket Krylo-SV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry told Sputnik on Friday that it had decided to start developing the prototype of Russia's first reusable carrier rocket Krylo-SV.

"The project 'Creation of a set of experimental flight demonstrators of reusable recoverable winged rocket stages' has been approved," the foundation said.

"The subsonic demonstrators, which will be produced as part of the Krylo-SV project over the next four years, will be used for testing automatic landing and subsonic flight modes.

The hypersonic demonstrators, respectively, will be used for testing hypersonic modes. As a result of the tests, we should produce a fully functional demonstrator with a rocket engine, which will have to pass all the tests," the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry added.

It has been previously said that the flight tests of the demonstrator are planned for 2023.

Related Topics

Russia All Industry

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

7 minutes ago

Austria Opposes US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 - Am ..

2 minutes ago

Excise recovers 5kg heroin, 3kg hashish at Ring Ro ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Rain, thunderstorm forecast in KP

45 seconds ago

Almost 200 IOK students in under fear of Coronavir ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.