Russian Freestyle Skiers Win Dual Moguls Gold, Silver at World Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Freestyle skier Anastasia Smirnova won the first Russian gold medal in dual moguls at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

In the championships final, the 18-year-old won against her compatriot, Victoria Lazarenko, who secured a silver.

Anastasia Gorodko of Kazakhstan took home the bronze medal.

Russian freestyle skiers are competing at the World Championships under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld sanctions imposed on the country by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December. The official name of the team at the World Championships is the Russian Ski Federation.