UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Freestyle Skiers Win Dual Moguls Gold, Silver At World Championships

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Russian Freestyle Skiers Win Dual Moguls Gold, Silver at World Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Freestyle skier Anastasia Smirnova won the first Russian gold medal in dual moguls at the 2021 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

In the championships final, the 18-year-old won against her compatriot, Victoria Lazarenko, who secured a silver.

Anastasia Gorodko of Kazakhstan took home the bronze medal.

Russian freestyle skiers are competing at the World Championships under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee after the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld sanctions imposed on the country by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December. The official name of the team at the World Championships is the Russian Ski Federation.

Related Topics

World Russia Victoria Kazakhstan December Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Court

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

8 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

12 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

18 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

20 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.