Russian, French Chiefs of General Staff Discuss International Security - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The Russian Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov, held a phone conversation with the French Armed Forces' Chief of the General Staff Thierry Burkhard, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The military leaders exchanged views on topical issues of international security and bilateral cooperation," the ministry said.