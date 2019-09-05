UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Chiefs Of General Staff Discuss Regional Problems - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

Russian, French Chiefs of General Staff Discuss Regional Problems - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russian Chief of the General Staff and first Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov discussed on Wednesday in phone talks with French Chief of the Defense Staff Francois Lecointre regional issues in the context of bilateral cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the talks, the parties exchanged opinions about a number of regional problems in the context of developing the Russian-French cooperation," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, with the parties having discussed preparations for the Security Cooperation Council meeting in the 2+2 format ” with the participation of Russian and French defense and foreign ministers ” due on September 9.

Your Thoughts and Comments

