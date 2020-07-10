Russian, French Chiefs Of Staff Discuss International Security - Russian Defense Minister
Fri 10th July 2020
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the Defense Staff Francois Lecointre have discussed on the phone international security, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
"The pressing issues of the international security, the situation in the crisis regions and bilateral cooperation were discussed," the ministry said.