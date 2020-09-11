Russian-French Consultations on Libya to Begin in Moscow on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian and French diplomats are scheduled to hold talks on the situation in Libya in Moscow on Friday.

The talks are expected to focus on the entire set of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis within the framework of the Berlin conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2510.

The consultations are taking place a week before the scheduled meeting of the Libyan warring parties in Geneva on September 17-18.

At previous bilateral consultations on Libya, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also the special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa. On the French side, the talks involved Special Envoy for Libya Frederic Desagneaux.