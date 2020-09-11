UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-French Consultations On Libya To Begin In Moscow On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian-French Consultations on Libya to Begin in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russian and French diplomats are scheduled to hold talks on the situation in Libya in Moscow on Friday.

The talks are expected to focus on the entire set of issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Libyan crisis within the framework of the Berlin conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2510.

The consultations are taking place a week before the scheduled meeting of the Libyan warring parties in Geneva on September 17-18.

At previous bilateral consultations on Libya, Russia was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also the special presidential representative for the middle East and Africa. On the French side, the talks involved Special Envoy for Libya Frederic Desagneaux.

Related Topics

Africa Resolution United Nations Moscow Russia Berlin Geneva Libya Middle East September

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

11 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.