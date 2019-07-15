UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Defense Ministers Discuss European Security, Crisis Regions In Phone Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:48 PM

Russian, French Defense Ministers Discuss European Security, Crisis Regions in Phone Talks

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in crisis-hit regions around the world, as well as issues of European security, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed in phone talks on Monday the situation in crisis-hit regions around the world, as well as issues of European security, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"An exchange of views took place on the situation in the crisis regions of the world and on the topical issues of the European security," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the sides also discussed the current state and prospects of Russian-French military cooperation.

