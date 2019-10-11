Russian, French Defense Ministers Discuss Issues of Mutual Interest in Phone Talks

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed issues of mutual interest in phone talks on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his French counterpart Florence Parly discussed issues of mutual interest in phone talks on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and French Defense Minister Florence Parly took place on October 11. The sides discussed issues of mutual interest," the ministry said in a statement.