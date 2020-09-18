Russian, French Diplomats Hold Consultations on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have held consultations on Syria with a French delegation, headed by special presidential envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

The consultations were held on Thursday in Paris. Being part of the Russian delegation that also included Defense Ministry officials, Lavrov and Vershinin also held a separate meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne.

"They discussed in details issues related to the situation in and around Syria. A special focus was made on the task to promote a political process, which would be coordinated and conducted by Syrians with assistance from the United Nations, in compliance with the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254. They also discussed mobilization of humanitarian assistance to all the Syrians in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Russian-French cooperation on international platforms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.