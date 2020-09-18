UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, French Diplomats Hold Consultations On Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

Russian, French Diplomats Hold Consultations on Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have held consultations on Syria with a French delegation, headed by special presidential envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have held consultations on Syria with a French delegation, headed by special presidential envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The consultations were held on Thursday in Paris. Being part of the Russian delegation that also included Defense Ministry officials, Lavrov and Vershinin also held a separate meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne.

"They discussed in details issues related to the situation in and around Syria. A special focus was made on the task to promote a political process, which would be coordinated and conducted by Syrians with assistance from the United Nations, in compliance with the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254. They also discussed mobilization of humanitarian assistance to all the Syrians in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the Russian-French cooperation on international platforms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Paris All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DC reviews security arrangements for Chehlum proce ..

3 minutes ago

Roscosmos Says Will Change Exterior of New Yenisei ..

3 minutes ago

FBR publishes Tax Directory for year 2018

3 minutes ago

FCCI, SCCI ink MoU for exchange of trade informati ..

12 minutes ago

Hafeez for automation to maintain transparency in ..

3 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Secreta ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.