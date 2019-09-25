Russian, French Diplomats View New Syrian Constitutional Committee as Positive Development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, have reviewed the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and see it as a positive development, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, have reviewed the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and see it as a positive development, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

"The conversation focused on the issue of the Syrian settlement. A unanimous positive assessment was expressed in connection with the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. The parties confirmed the lack of an alternative to a political and diplomatic solution to the Syrian crisis," the statement read.

The Russian side emphasized that with Moscow's support in the province of Idlib, the Syrian army can eradicate terrorist structures such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

The sides agreed to continue to coordinate their efforts to promote the political process in the Arab Republic.

The conflict in Syria between Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.