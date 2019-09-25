UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, French Diplomats View New Syrian Constitutional Committee As Positive Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:09 PM

Russian, French Diplomats View New Syrian Constitutional Committee as Positive Development

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, have reviewed the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and see it as a positive development, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and French President Emmanuel Macron's special envoy for Syria, Francois Senemaud, have reviewed the creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and see it as a positive development, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the Syrian Constitutional Committee had finally been created in full and said its first meeting would be convened in the coming weeks.

"The conversation focused on the issue of the Syrian settlement. A unanimous positive assessment was expressed in connection with the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. The parties confirmed the lack of an alternative to a political and diplomatic solution to the Syrian crisis," the statement read.

The Russian side emphasized that with Moscow's support in the province of Idlib, the Syrian army can eradicate terrorist structures such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia).

The sides agreed to continue to coordinate their efforts to promote the political process in the Arab Republic.

The conflict in Syria between Assad's government, and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist Army United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Sochi Idlib New York January May 2017 2018 Government Agreement Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

AJK PM directs completing quake damage assessment ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan players excited to mark ODI returns in Ka ..

7 minutes ago

UEFA Europa Conference League to kick off in 2021

1 minute ago

Russia's Wheat Production Expected to Reach 78Mln ..

1 minute ago

Minister for Energy Omar Khan extends Pakistan's ..

1 minute ago

Cannabis made legal in Australian Capital Territor ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.