Russian, French Economy Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Amid Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian, French Economy Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov and his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, discussed on Friday bilateral economic relations, which have been challenged by the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to a joint statement, the annual Franco-Russian Economic, Financial, Industrial, and Trade Council (CEFIC) meeting was held online.

"Maxim Reshetnikov stressed that despite the difficulties in bilateral trade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, France remains one of the major foreign investors in Russia and is still the first foreign employer in the country," the statement read.

Both ministers were certain that "the positive dynamics" of bilateral trade, hampered by the COVID-19 crisis, would recover in the next year.

"Both Ministers noted the importance of coordinated action in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement went on.

The officials also expressed hope that the epidemiological situation would improve to hold a full-scale CEFIC meeting next year in France.

