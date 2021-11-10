Russian, French Foreign and Defense Ministers to Meet on November 12 in Paris - Communique

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of France and Russia in the 2+2 format will be held on November 12 in Paris on the sidelines of an international conference on Libya, the parties will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal and Afghanistan, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"On the sidelines of an international conference on Libya, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Minister of the French Armed Forces will receive their Russian counterparts, Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, in Paris on November 12 in the framework of the Security Cooperation Council," the statement says.

The parties will discuss political and military aspects of regional and international crises, in particular, the situation in Ukraine and the Sahara-Sahel region.

"The ministers will also discuss joint efforts of France and Russia in the framework of the co-chairmanship in the Minsk group, as well as close cooperation between the Eurotroika countries and Russia for an early resumption of negotiations with Iran to return to compliance with the JCPOA," the ministry added.

The foreign ministers of France and Russia will also exchange views on regional security in the middle East, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.