UrduPoint.com

Russian, French Foreign And Defense Ministers To Meet On November 12 In Paris - Communique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russian, French Foreign and Defense Ministers to Meet on November 12 in Paris - Communique

The meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of France and Russia in the 2+2 format will be held on November 12 in Paris on the sidelines of an international conference on Libya, the parties will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal and Afghanistan, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of France and Russia in the 2+2 format will be held on November 12 in Paris on the sidelines of an international conference on Libya, the parties will discuss the situation in Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal and Afghanistan, the French Foreign Ministry said in a communique.

"On the sidelines of an international conference on Libya, the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Minister of the French Armed Forces will receive their Russian counterparts, Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu, in Paris on November 12 in the framework of the Security Cooperation Council," the statement says.

The parties will discuss political and military aspects of regional and international crises, in particular, the situation in Ukraine and the Sahara-Sahel region.

"The ministers will also discuss joint efforts of France and Russia in the framework of the co-chairmanship in the Minsk group, as well as close cooperation between the Eurotroika countries and Russia for an early resumption of negotiations with Iran to return to compliance with the JCPOA," the ministry added.

The foreign ministers of France and Russia will also exchange views on regional security in the middle East, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific region.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Ukraine Iran Russia Europe Nuclear France Minsk Paris Libya Middle East November

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

1 minute ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

13 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

13 minutes ago
 Leitinger to miss Winter Olympics after knee injur ..

Leitinger to miss Winter Olympics after knee injury

53 seconds ago
 Dewan asks UN Secretary General to take up issue o ..

Dewan asks UN Secretary General to take up issue of Junagadh

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.