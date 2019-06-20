UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Foreign Ministers Discussed Libya, Iran, Ukraine, CoE By Phone - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:05 PM

Russian and French foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed by phone Libya, Iran and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian and French foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian discussed by phone Libya, Iran and Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"On June 20, the French side initiated a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister S.

Lavrov and French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs J.-I. Le Drian. The ministers exchanged views on the situation in Libya, around Iran and in Ukraine," it said.

"The sides discussed the situation in the Council of Europe shortly before the beginning of the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly on June 24," the ministry said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

