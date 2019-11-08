Russian, French Foreign Ministers to Meet in Paris Nov 11-12 - Moscow

(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit France on November 11-12, where he will meet with the country's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit France on November 11-12, where he will meet with the country's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"On November 11-12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to France, as part of which he will take part in the second Paris peace forum and will also get familiarized with Russian projects presented there," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On the sidelines of the forum, the Russian foreign minister will meet with the French minister of Europe and foreign affairs," she said, adding that they would discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, key international topics, including the situation in strategic stability, European security, the situation in Syria, the JCPOA and Ukraine.