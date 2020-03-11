Russian, French, German Lawmakers Can Convince Kiev to Implement Minsk Deals - Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The help of the Russian, French and German lawmakers would be very useful to convince their colleagues in Ukraine to fully implement the Minsk agreements, Viktor Medvedchuk, the head of the political council of the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life said.

Putin on Tuesday evening held a meeting in the Kremlin with Medvedchuk and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. Putin said Russia was always ready to support the idea to involve lawmakers from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France in the Normandy format.

"It seems to me that the parliamentary potential, especially if we assume that in Ukraine the Verkhovna Rada should adopt laws stipulated by the Minsk agreements: elections, amnesty, special status, and changes to the constitution, the help of our colleagues from the State Duma, and the parliaments of France and Germany, would not just be appropriate here," Medvedchuk said.

"It would be useful to convince our lawmakers that the Minsk agreements, as it is believed, have no alternative and should be fully implemented through legislative work, thus bringing peace in Ukraine closer," he said.