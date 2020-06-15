UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Health Ministers To Discuss Pandemic On Thursday - Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and his French counterpart, Olivier Veran, will discuss on Thursday the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, Murashko's aide told Sputnik on Monday.

"The health ministers of Russia and France, Mikhail Murashko and Olivier Veran, will discuss by telephone on Thursday the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection," Alexey Kuznetsov, said.

Russia has so far recorded 537,210 COVID-19 cases and 7,091 deaths. As many as 4,489 coronavirus patients have recovered since the outbreak.

The COVID-19 case tally in France has reached 194,153 as of Monday. Almost 30,000 people have died from the coronavirus complications and nearly 73,000 have recovered.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 infections is approaching 8 million, 433,959 of whom have died and 3,790,100 recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.

