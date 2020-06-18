UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Military Medics Discuss Treatment Of Critical COVID-19 Patients - Ministry

Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian, French Military Medics Discuss Treatment of Critical COVID-19 Patients - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Russian and French military doctors have discussed methods of treating patients who are in critical condition after contracting COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The cooperation between the two countries was initially agreed upon by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly and military medics held a video conference to discuss ways of treating seriously ill patients.

"The experts discussed tactics of managing patients who are critically ill with coronavirus disease, based on their existing experience of treating patients with COVID-19," the ministry said.

Both parties noted the continued importance of the matters at hand and expressed their desire to maintain contact.

