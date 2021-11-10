Russian, French Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense to Meet in Paris on Friday - Moscow

Russian and French ministers of foreign affairs and defense will hold 2+2 consultations in Paris on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russian and French ministers of foreign affairs and defense will hold 2+2 consultations in Paris on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On November 12, the Russian-French security cooperation council, the so-called 2+2 format will convene in Paris," Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The ministers will exchange opinions on Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iran and Libya, discuss strategic stability, arms control and non-proliferation, prevention of an arms race in space, and Russia's relations with the European Union and NATO, the spokeswoman continued.