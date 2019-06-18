(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) French and Russian prime ministers Edouard Philippe and Dmitry Medvedev will discuss regional crises, including in Syria and Ukraine , in Le Havre on June 24, Philippe's press service said in a statement Tuesday.

"The prime minister will receive his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev in Le Havre to hold talks, followed by a press conference and a working dinner. This meeting will be an opportunity to continue the dialogue at the level of heads of government two years since Vladimir Putin was received in Versailles by the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron]," the statement said.

"They will discuss regional crises, in particular Syria and Ukraine, economic issues, French companies widely present in Russia," it said.