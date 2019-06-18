UrduPoint.com
Russian, French Prime Ministers To Discuss Trade, Investment In Le Havre June 24 - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:23 PM

Russian, French Prime Ministers to Discuss Trade, Investment in Le Havre June 24 - Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will head to the northern French city of Le Havre on June 24 to discuss trade, economy and investment with his counterpart, Edouard Philippe, Medvedev's press service said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will head to the northern French city of Le Havre on June 24 to discuss trade, economy and investment with his counterpart, Edouard Philippe, Medvedev's press service said on Tuesday.

"On June 24, Dmitry Medvedev will visit Le Havre, France, at the invitation of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

During the talks, the heads of government will discuss topical issues of Russian-French cooperation in trade, economic, investment, energy, industrial, cultural and humanitarian as well as other areas," the press service said.

In phone talks in May, Medvedev and Philippe discussed cooperation in economy and investment, also touching upon the schedule of future bilateral governmental contacts.

Last week, Russian Ambassador in Paris Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik that preparations for the meeting were underway.

