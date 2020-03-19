Russian, French Senior Lawmakers Discuss Legislative Support of Efforts Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko and her French counterpart, Gerard Larcher, have discussed what lawmakers can do to support international and domestic efforts against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian upper house said on Thursday.

The phone conversation was initiated by the French side.

"The sides have exchanged information on initiatives to counter the pandemic of the coronavirus infection on the national and international levels. They have noted the importance of legislative support of the relevant activities organized by the executive branch," the upper house said in a statement.

Matviyenko and Larcher pointed to the high level of cooperation between the upper chambers of the two countries and expressed mutual interest in its further development.

"Valentina Matviyenko and Gerard Larcher have also agreed on the schedule of bilateral parliamentary contacts for the near future," the upper house said.

Russia has confirmed 199 cases of COVID-19, while France's tally has reached 9,134.