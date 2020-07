Russian-French Strategic Stability Talks to Be Held in Paris on Thursday - Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to Sputnik that the Russian-French strategic stability consultations would be held on Thursday in Paris

"Yes, I confirm this," Ryabkov said.

The deputy foreign minister did not provide any details on the topics set to be raised at the upcoming negotiations.