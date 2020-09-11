UrduPoint.com
Russian-French Working Group Discusses Counterterrorism, Radicalization - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

Participants of the Russian-French working group on combating new challenges and threats discussed on Friday counterterrorism, extremism and radicalization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Participants of the Russian-French working group on combating new challenges and threats discussed on Friday counterterrorism, extremism and radicalization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the meeting with the participation of interdepartmental delegates, a wide range of issues on the international anti-terrorist and anti-crime agenda was discussed.

Particular attention was paid to the problems of combating terrorism, namely, the issues of countering foreign terrorist fighters, extremism and radicalization, financing of terrorism, as well as ensuring transport security," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian-French interdepartmental delegations also weighed the prospects for cooperation in the discussed areas both at multilateral platforms and in a bilateral format, the statement added.

The third meeting of the joint working group took place in the French capital of Paris.

