UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov To Conduct Final Test-Firing Of Tsirkon Missiles - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Test-Firing of Tsirkon Missiles - Military

The lead frigate of Project 22350 of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Gorshkov, headed to Severodvinsk, where it will conduct the final test-firing of hypersonic missiles Tsirkon, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The lead frigate of Project 22350 of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Gorshkov, headed to Severodvinsk, where it will conduct the final test-firing of hypersonic missiles Tsirkon, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

After taking part in the festivities in Murmansk dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory, the ship began an inter-base passage to Severodvinsk, it said.

"In Severodvinsk, the ship will take part in the final stages of testing a promising missile weapon," the ministry said.

The ship left for the Barents Sea on Tuesday and headed east along the coast of the Kola Peninsula. The frigate's arrival at the White Sea naval base is expected tomorrow.

Related Topics

Russia Severodvinsk Murmansk Lead Weapon

Recent Stories

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

3 minutes ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

3 minutes ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

3 minutes ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

7 minutes ago

Provincial health minister pays rich tribute to nu ..

7 minutes ago

Resham bazaar, chicken shops, parlors sealed for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.