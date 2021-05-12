Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Test-Firing of Tsirkon Missiles - Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The lead frigate of Project 22350 of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Gorshkov, headed to Severodvinsk, where it will conduct the final test-firing of hypersonic missiles Tsirkon, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

After taking part in the festivities in Murmansk dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory, the ship began an inter-base passage to Severodvinsk, it said.

"In Severodvinsk, the ship will take part in the final stages of testing a promising missile weapon," the ministry said.

The ship left for the Barents Sea on Tuesday and headed east along the coast of the Kola Peninsula. The frigate's arrival at the White Sea naval base is expected tomorrow.