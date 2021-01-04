Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Make 1st Salvo Launch of Zircon Missiles in 2021 - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russia's frigate Admiral Gorshkov will carry out the first salvo launch of hypersonic Zircon missiles by the end of 2021 as part of state tests, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

In 2020, Admiral Gorshkov made three Zircon test launches, with two of them hitting sea targets and one striking a ground target.

In all cases, only one missile was fired at a time.

"According to the schedule of state tests of the missile system, by the end of 2021, the first salvo launch of several Zircon missiles will be carried out from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov. The missiles will be launched from the ship with an interval of several seconds," the source said.