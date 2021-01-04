UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov To Make 1st Salvo Launch Of Zircon Missiles In 2021 - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:10 AM

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Make 1st Salvo Launch of Zircon Missiles in 2021 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russia's frigate Admiral Gorshkov will carry out the first salvo launch of hypersonic Zircon missiles by the end of 2021 as part of state tests, a defense industry source told Sputnik.

In 2020, Admiral Gorshkov made three Zircon test launches, with two of them hitting sea targets and one striking a ground target.

In all cases, only one missile was fired at a time.

"According to the schedule of state tests of the missile system, by the end of 2021, the first salvo launch of several Zircon missiles will be carried out from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov. The missiles will be launched from the ship with an interval of several seconds," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia 2020 All From Industry

Recent Stories

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

4 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

5 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

6 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, UAE Tourist Guides Associatio ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.