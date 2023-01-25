UrduPoint.com

Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile In Atlantic - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Test-Fires Zircon Missile in Atlantic - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate has performed a test launch of a Zircon hypersonic missile at over 900 kilometer (559 mile) distance at a sea target located in the Atlantic Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"The crew of the Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov frigate, operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean, conducted an exercise on the use of hypersonic missile weapons using computer simulation," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the task, the frigate practiced the organization of a Zircon missile attack on a sea target imitating a mock enemy ship and located more than 900 kilometers away.

