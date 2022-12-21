Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Be Put Into Combat Duty in January - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Admiral Gorshkov frigate with the latest Zircon hypersonic cruise missile will be put into combat duty in early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"At the beginning of January next year, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov will enter combat service with the latest, I repeat, sea-based hypersonic missile systems Zircon, which have no equivalents in the world," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

The president added that it is planned to continue equipping Russia's strategic forces with the latest types of weapons.