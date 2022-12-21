UrduPoint.com

Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov To Be Put Into Combat Duty In January - Putin

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russian Frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Be Put Into Combat Duty in January - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Admiral Gorshkov frigate with the latest Zircon hypersonic cruise missile will be put into combat duty in early January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"At the beginning of January next year, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov will enter combat service with the latest, I repeat, sea-based hypersonic missile systems Zircon, which have no equivalents in the world," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

The president added that it is planned to continue equipping Russia's strategic forces with the latest types of weapons.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin January

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

31 minutes ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

1 hour ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

4 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.