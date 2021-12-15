UrduPoint.com

Russian Frigate Hits Practice Target In Sea Of Japan With Otvet Complex- Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate has hit a training underwater target in the Sea of Japan with a missile of the newest anti-submarine missile complex Otvet, the Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"The Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate of the Pacific Fleet launched a missile of the newest anti-submarine complex Otvet at an underwater target in the waters of the Sea of Japan. The warhead of the missile successfully hit the underwater target," the ministry told reporters.

