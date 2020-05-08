Russian Frigates, Submarines, Missile Cruiser to Be Armed With Tsirkon Missile - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian Defense ministry will arm frigates, submarines and the Admiral Nakhimov nuclear-powered missile cruiser with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

For the first time, Tsirkon was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in December, while this year the Defense Ministry also wants to launch it from a submarine. The missile is going to be put into service in 2020-2021.

"Tsirkon is designed to be used from Project 885, Project 885M and Project 949AM nuclear submarines; Project 22350 and Project 23560 surface ships; as well as the from re-equipped Project 1144.2 cruiser Admiral Nakhimov," Krivoruchko told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.