Russian Froces Destroy 4 Arms, Military Equipment Depots Of Ukraine With Iskanders- Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 12:44 PM

The Russian armed forces have destroyed four weapons and military equipment depots of Ukraine with Iskander missiles over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Russian armed forces have destroyed four weapons and military equipment depots of Ukraine with Iskander missiles over the past day, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"The rocket forces have carried out strikes with high-precision ground-based Iskander missiles, destroyed four warehouses of weapons and Ukrainian military equipment, as well as three areas of concentration of enemy manpower near the cities of Popasna, Yampil and Kramatorsk," Konashenkov told reporters.

