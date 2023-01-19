European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday expressed confidence that Russian assets frozen in the West would be used to rebuild Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday expressed confidence that Russian assets frozen in the West would be used to rebuild Ukraine.

"The damage must be compensated. We have frozen over 300 billion euros ($325 billions) of Russian assets. I am strongly convinced those assets should and will be used for Ukraine's reconstruction," Michel said in the Ukrainian parliament during a surprise visit to Kiev.

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a legally non-binding resolution calling for a special international tribunal on Ukraine and a discussion on using Russian state assets as reparations to Kiev for military operation launched by Russia in February.

In November, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would take appropriate measures in response if the assets were confiscated.