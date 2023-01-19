UrduPoint.com

Russian Frozen Assets To Fund Ukraine's Reconstruction - European Council President

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Russian Frozen Assets to Fund Ukraine's Reconstruction - European Council President

European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday expressed confidence that Russian assets frozen in the West would be used to rebuild Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday expressed confidence that Russian assets frozen in the West would be used to rebuild Ukraine.

"The damage must be compensated. We have frozen over 300 billion euros ($325 billions) of Russian assets. I am strongly convinced those assets should and will be used for Ukraine's reconstruction," Michel said in the Ukrainian parliament during a surprise visit to Kiev.

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a legally non-binding resolution calling for a special international tribunal on Ukraine and a discussion on using Russian state assets as reparations to Kiev for military operation launched by Russia in February.

In November, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed creating a special structure to manage the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank and private assets to support Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would take appropriate measures in response if the assets were confiscated.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Bank Kiev February November Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President receives call from Ukrainian Preside ..

UAE President receives call from Ukrainian President

15 minutes ago
 Stocks slide on returning recession fears

Stocks slide on returning recession fears

15 minutes ago
 Tensions rise as thousands of protesters expected ..

Tensions rise as thousands of protesters expected in Peru capital

13 minutes ago
 Light rain in Larkana, other areas disrupts routin ..

Light rain in Larkana, other areas disrupts routine life

13 minutes ago
 Russian Government Approves Regulation on State Co ..

Russian Government Approves Regulation on State Control Over Foreign Agents' Act ..

14 minutes ago
 Interim govt not feasible for country in current s ..

Interim govt not feasible for country in current situation: Minister for Plannin ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.