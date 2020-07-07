Russian FSB Detains IS Supporter Who Planned Terrorist Attack In Astrakhan Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:20 PM
ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) ON-DON, Russia, July 7 (Sputnik) - A sympathizer of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), who planned a terrorist attack in the Astrakhan region, has been detained, the spokesman of the regional department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to the FSB, a young man in his 30s swore allegiance to the IS and planned "an armed attack on administrative buildings."
"During the urgent investigative [FSB] operation, the local man was detained at his place of residence in Astrakhan," the spokesman said.
The FSB also seized weapons, ammunition, grenades and extremist literature from the detainee.
A criminal case was opened under articles related to terrorism and participation in a terrorist organization.