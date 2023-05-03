Russian FSB Foils Ukrainian Intel Agents Activities to Plot High-Profile Attacks in Crimea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had stopped the activities of a network of Ukraine's military intelligence that planned a series of high-profile terrorist attacks in Crimea.

"Russia's FSB stopped the activities of the intelligence network of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which planned to commit a series of high-profile sabotage and terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea. Head of the republic Sergei Aksyonov, Chairman of the Parliament Konstantinov V.A. and Mayor of the city of Yalta Pavlenko Ya. P., as well as elements of the transport infrastructure of the peninsula, were chosen as targets of attacks," the FSB said in a statement.

Roman Mashovets, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, organized the terrorist attacks and coordinated preparations to murder high-ranking officials in Crimea, the statement read, adding that the FSB detained six citizens of Russia and Ukraine, as well as another one with dual Ukrainian and Bulgarian citizenship.

The components of the bombs, camouflaged as electric stoves, were imported by the Ukrainian special services from Bulgaria through Turkey and Georgia to Russia for these terrorist attacks, the FSB added.