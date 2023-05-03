UrduPoint.com

Russian FSB Foils Ukrainian Intel Agents Activities To Plot High-Profile Attacks In Crimea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Russian FSB Foils Ukrainian Intel Agents Activities to Plot High-Profile Attacks in Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had stopped the activities of a network of Ukraine's military intelligence that planned a series of high-profile terrorist attacks in Crimea.

"Russia's FSB stopped the activities of the intelligence network of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which planned to commit a series of high-profile sabotage and terrorist acts on the territory of the Republic of Crimea. Head of the republic Sergei Aksyonov, Chairman of the Parliament Konstantinov V.A. and Mayor of the city of Yalta Pavlenko Ya. P., as well as elements of the transport infrastructure of the peninsula, were chosen as targets of attacks," the FSB said in a statement.

Roman Mashovets, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, organized the terrorist attacks and coordinated preparations to murder high-ranking officials in Crimea, the statement read, adding that the FSB detained six citizens of Russia and Ukraine, as well as another one with dual Ukrainian and Bulgarian citizenship.

The components of the bombs, camouflaged as electric stoves, were imported by the Ukrainian special services from Bulgaria through Turkey and Georgia to Russia for these terrorist attacks, the FSB added.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Yalta Bulgaria Georgia Citizenship From P

Recent Stories

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

3 hours ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

11 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

11 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.