Russian FSB Intercepts Norilsk Resident Trying To Incite People To Join Syrian Terrorists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Russian FSB Intercepts Norilsk Resident Trying to Incite People to Join Syrian Terrorists

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) have thwarted the activity of a Russian national in the Krasnoyarsk region, who is suspected of aiding terrorism and inciting people to join the ranks of terrorists in Syria, the press service of the local FSB department said on Tuesday.

"The FSB department in the Krasnoyarsk region has thwarted the unlawful activity of a Russian national suspected of terrorist activity. During the operation, FSB officers have found out that in 2018 the suspect, being an adherent of radical islam while residing in Norilsk, had persuaded a Russian citizen to leave for the Syrian Arab Republic to join one of the international terrorist organizations," the press service said.

The FSB investigating authority has opened a criminal case under Part 1.1, Article 205 (assistance to terrorist activity).

