Russian FSB Opens Criminal Case Over Statements Made on Behalf of Wagner Head - NAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Friday opened a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion over statements made on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said.

"In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion. We demand that illegal actions be stopped immediately," the NAC said, adding that the statements made on behalf of Prigozhin are unfounded.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military missile strike on camps belonging to PMC Wagner are not true.