Russian FSB Points To Links Between Ukraine's Intelligence, Mejlis Of Crimean Tatar People

Wed 15th September 2021 | 03:38 PM

Russian FSB Points to Links Between Ukraine's Intelligence, Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People

During the probe into the gas pipeline explosion in Crimea, a connection was established between Ukrainian special services and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People organization (banned in Russia), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) During the probe into the gas pipeline explosion in Crimea, a connection was established between Ukrainian special services and the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People organization (banned in Russia), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

Earlier in September, Mejlis deputy chairman Nariman Dzhelyalov and direct perpetrators Asan and Aziz Akhmetov were detained. The FSB said that that the act of sabotage was orchestrated by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate department in Kherson with participation of the Mejlis.

"During the investigation of the criminal case against three Russian citizens involved in the sabotage of the gas pipeline near the settlement of Perevalnoye in the Republic of Crimea, the FSB received information about the links between the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People .

.. and Ukrainian special services," the FSB said in a statement.

The detainees confessed that in addition to staging the sabotage, the Ukrainian intelligence also tried to organize protests of Crimean Tatars against the local authorities and law enforcement agencies via the Mejlis, the FSB went on to say.

Ukrainian military intelligence promised a reward of around $2,000 for committing the sabotage, the FSB added.

