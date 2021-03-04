Russian FSB Prevented Terror Attack Driven by 'Hatred to Government' in Kaliningrad Region

A Russian citizen was detained in the Kaliningrad Region for preparing to stage a terrorist attack at a local energy facility, he was driven by "hatred to the authorities in power," the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

"A terrorist attack at a Kaliningrad Region's energy facility was thwarted.

A Russian national was detained, who planned to stage the attack out of hatred to the authorities in power and who also recruited local residents to join his terrorist activities," the FSB said in a press release.

An improvised bomb, components for producing explosives, and materials with "offensive content against Russia's executive and legislative agencies" were found in the detained person's house, the FSB continued.