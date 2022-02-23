UrduPoint.com

Russian FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attack In Crimea's Orthodox Church, Arrests 6 People

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 03:35 PM

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that it had prevented a terrorist attack in one of Crimea's Orthodox churches and arrested six Russian citizens, who are supporters of Ukraine's nationalist Right Sector organization (banned in Russia)

"The Russian Federal Security Service prevented a terrorist act in the Republic of Crimea.

As a result of the measures taken, we arrested six Russian citizens, who are supporters of Ukrainian extremist organization Right Sector, who were preparing to detonate an improvised explosive device in one of the Orthodox churches in the region in order to intimidate the population," the FSB said in a statement.

The security service also confiscated components of an improvised explosive device from one of those detained and found correspondence with plans and symbols of the Right Sector.

