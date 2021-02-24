Russian Fugitive Wanted by Interpol Recaptured in Bali After 13 Days on Run - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian national Andrey Kovalenko, wanted on an Interpol red notice, has been recaptured on the Indonesian island of Bali almost two weeks after he escaped during his transfer to another detention facility, police said.

Kovalenko is wanted on drug charges. On February 11, Kovalenko escaped when officers were working to process his transportation from the Ngurah Rai immigration office to a detention center in the Bali capital of Denpasar. Prior to his escape, he received a visit from his girlfriend, Ekaterina Trubkina.

"The team from the National Police and the Bali Police along with the Special Class I of Ngurah Rai Immigration have arrested Russian foreigner listed in Interpol Red Notice, Andrew Ayer alias Andrei Kovalenka," Police spokesperson Argo Yuwono said, as quoted by the Tempo news outlet.

He was captured in the North Kuta district along with Trubkina, who is suspected of aiding his escape.

According to the Antara news agency, Kovalenko has served a year-long jail term in the Kerobokan prison in Bali in connection with a drug case. In early February, he was moved to the Ngurah Rai immigration office.

Before fleeing to Indonesia, he was a drug dealer in Russia.