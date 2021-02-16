MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) A Russian scientific instrument will be used as part of China's ZhengHe mission to near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3 (469219 Kamoʻoalewa), Oleg Korablev, Deputy Director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.

"As of now, the Russian scientific instrument has been chosen for the Chinese mission to the asteroid," Korablev said.

China plans to launch its ZhengHe mission in 2024. The spacecraft will collect 200-1,000 grams of samples from the Kamo'oalewa asteroid and is expected to return to Earth within 2-3 years of the launch that will be carried out using the Long March 3B rocket.

The ZhengHe main spacecraft is then expected to fly to the main belt comet 133P/Elst-Pizarro.