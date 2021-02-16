UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Gadget To Fly To Kamo'oalewa Asteroid On China's ZhengHe Spacecraft - Researchers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russian Gadget to Fly to Kamo'oalewa Asteroid on China's ZhengHe Spacecraft - Researchers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) A Russian scientific instrument will be used as part of China's ZhengHe mission to near-Earth asteroid 2016 HO3 (469219 Kamoʻoalewa), Oleg Korablev, Deputy Director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences, told Sputnik.

"As of now, the Russian scientific instrument has been chosen for the Chinese mission to the asteroid," Korablev said.

China plans to launch its ZhengHe mission in 2024. The spacecraft will collect 200-1,000 grams of samples from the Kamo'oalewa asteroid and is expected to return to Earth within 2-3 years of the launch that will be carried out using the Long March 3B rocket.

The ZhengHe main spacecraft is then expected to fly to the main belt comet 133P/Elst-Pizarro.

Related Topics

Russia China Long March 2016 From

Recent Stories

IDEX is a clear, unique demonstration of increasin ..

5 hours ago

UAE proud of hosting IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 in midst ..

5 hours ago

UAE a dynamic international hub for organising spe ..

5 hours ago

IDEX and Navdex 2021 reveal UAE’s capabilities a ..

5 hours ago

&#039;IDEX 2021 is a bright facade for the UAE,&#0 ..

6 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX take center stage in Ministry of Defe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.