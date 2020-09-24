Russian Gamaleya Institute Begins Testing COVID Vaccine Among At-Risk Groups - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian Gamaleya research institute began trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus among senior citizens and other at-risk groups, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Thursday.

"The Gamaleya Institute has just launched several clinical trials among at-risk groups. That means they are testing [the vaccine] among older people, other at-risk groups," Dmitriev told a press conference.